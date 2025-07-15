Hügelsheim Burgermeister Visits 4 Wing Cold Lake, Celebrating Longstanding German-Canadian Ties

July 15, 2025
Major Renaud “Grat” Thys, from 410 Tactical Fighter (Operational Training) Squadron (right), kneels with Kerstin Cee (left), the Bürgermeister of Hügelsheim, Germany, while seated in a Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 Hornet during a tour of Hangar 2 at 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 2 July 2025 – All photos courtesy of Corporal Alisa Strelley, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician  

The deep-rooted connection between Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake and the German town of Hügelsheim was on full display July 2nd, as Hügelsheim Burgermeister (Mayor) Kerstin Cee visited Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake alongside a delegation from her community. 

The visit included a tour of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS), where the delegation learned about the work being done to keep Canada’s fighter fleet mission-ready. The group also had the opportunity to view a CF-18 Hornet up close from 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron (410 TFOTS), with insight provided by Major Renaud “Grat” Thys, a pilot and instructor with the squadron. 

The tour highlighted the shared history between the two communities — a relationship that was forged decades ago when 4 Wing was based at CFB Baden–Soellingen in southwestern Germany during the Cold War. 

Originally established at Baden–Soellingen in the 1950s, 4 Wing was one of four Canadian fighter wings stationed in Europe as part of Canada’s NATO commitment. The Wing operated out of the base until 1993, when Canadian operations in Germany ended and the base was returned to German control. During its four decades in Baden–Soellingen, 4 Wing personnel and their families became an integral part of local life in nearby communities like Hügelsheim, building lasting friendships and cultural bonds. 

In recognition of that enduring relationship, the City of Cold Lake and the town of Hügelsheim formalized a sister-city agreement in 1984. The partnership has continued to foster cultural exchanges, visits, and collaboration between the two communities ever since. 

Burgermeister Cee’s visit to 4 Wing was a reaffirmation of that special connection — a reminder that, even decades after 4 Wing’s return to Canada, the bonds formed in Baden–Soellingen continue to endure.

