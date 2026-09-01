Intersection Hockey Start-Up Meeting Set for September 9

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The annual Intersection (I/S) Hockey Start-Up Meeting is scheduled for September 9 at 1:30 p.m. in the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre Multi-Purpose Room.

The meeting will provide teams with important information ahead of the upcoming hockey season, including league rules, the proposed league structure, team organization and a potential season start date.

All teams must send a representative to the meeting and provide their team roster.

Team participation will be particularly important this year. If representation at the meeting is insufficient, or if there are not enough teams to support the traditional league format, the league may move to a draft-style format for the upcoming season.

Teams are encouraged to ensure a representative attends and comes prepared with their roster so plans for the season can move forward.