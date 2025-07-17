Introducing MyCAF: The all-in-one mobile app for the Canadian Armed Forces

Supplied Photo

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members can now download the new MyCAF mobile application (app).

MyCAF is a unified mobile app designed to enhance both operational and administrative functionality, providing CAF members with streamlined access to essential information. This new app replaces the Canadian Armed Forces app and the MyRCN app to offer tailored information on upcoming opportunities, courses, and day-to-day administrative tasks such as leave and PaCE. Whether at home, on base, or deployed without regular computer access, members can efficiently manage key tasks from their personal or work mobile devices.

Additionally, MyCAF provides access to resources, CANFORGENs and messages from leadership without requiring a login, enabling CAF members and their families to access vital information through a single application.

What this means for you

MyCAF simplifies administrative tasks and operational information, putting control and convenience at your fingertips, even outside the Defence Wide Area Network (DWAN). Whether you are tracking leave, updating personal details, reading CANFORGENs and leadership messages, accessing essential resources, or staying informed on career development, this app enhances flexibility and efficiency for CAF members.

Users of the MyRCN app will receive an automatic update to MyCAF, while those using the previous Canadian Armed Forces app will need to delete it and download the new MyCAF app.

For public service employees and their managers, the HR GO RH mobile app provides critical human resources information including latest news, key contacts, walkthroughs, online resources and staffing/pay calculator.

The MyCAF app is free and available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Download MyCAF today!