Live Music, Buffet, and a Big Cause: 784 Wing Gears Up to ‘Raise the Roof’

Mark your calendars for a night of music, food, and community spirit as 784 (Diamond Jubilee) Wing hosts its “Raise the Roof Fundraiser” on May 10, 2025, at the Wing’s location on 5319 48 Ave.

Set to begin at 6:00 p.m., the evening will feature a live performance by award-winning Canadian musician Clayton Bellamy, a delicious Chinese buffet, a silent auction, and more—all in support of a much-needed roof replacement for the 784 Wing facility.

Guests can expect an unforgettable evening that not only celebrates music and good food but also supports a building that serves as a cornerstone for Cold Lake’s community groups and local events.

The 784 (Diamond Jubilee) Wing, affiliated with the Royal Canadian Air Force Association (RCAFA), plays an important role in commemorating aviation history, promoting the well-being of veterans and their families, and fostering ties within the Cold Lake area.

Tickets are $100 each and are available for purchase at 784 Wing. To reserve your spot or get more information, contact 780-594-6175 or email info@784wing.ca.

All proceeds will directly support the Raise the Roof Fundraiser, helping preserve the future of this vital community space.