Minister of National Defence Visits Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake

August 19, 2025
by | Aug 19, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, at CFB Cold Lake during his visit on August 13th – Photo Credit: Private Michaela Boyd, Canadian Army Imagery Technician

On August 13th, the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, paid a visit to Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake and 4 Wing. Joining him on the visit was Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, the newly appointed Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The Minister’s tour included several key facilities at the base, with stops at aircraft hangars, residential housing and barracks, and the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC). The visit provided the Minister with a first-hand look at the living and working conditions of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and their families at one of Canada’s most important air force bases.

Following the tour, a town hall was held at the AFTTC Theatre, where Canadian Armed Forces members had the opportunity to ask questions directly to the Minister. Topics raised included northern sovereignty, the timeline for the arrival of the F-35 fighter aircraft, and housing.

In addition to the open discussion, several CAF members were recognized with commendations during the session, highlighting the dedication and achievements of those serving at CFB Cold Lake.

The timing of the visit came just days after the Minister’s office announced a new pay raise and compensation plan for CAF members.

David McGuinty has served as the Member of Parliament for Ottawa South since 2004 and was appointed Minister of National Defence in May 2025. A lawyer by training, he previously chaired the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians and studied law at the London School of Economics.

RCAF Commander Coin Recipients

  • Sgt Angela Gore – Transition Center
  • MCpl Mike Peters – 10 FTTS

 

RCAF CWO Coin Recipients

  • MCpl Mathieu St-Louis-L’Heureux – 10 FTTS
  • Cpl Brandon Gulley – Canadian Forces Postal Unit

Minister of National Defence David McGuinty arrives at CFB Cold Lake – Photo Credit: Private Michaela Boyd, Canadian Army Imagery Technician

RCAF Commander, Lieutenant-General Jamie Speiser-Blanchet, arrives at CFB Cold Lake – Photo Credit: Private Michaela Boyd, Canadian Army Imagery Technician

David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, at CFB Cold Lake during his visit on August 13th – Photo Credit: Private Michaela Boyd, Canadian Army Imagery Technician

Sgt Angela Gore, Transition Center – Photo credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

MCpl Mathieu St-Louis-L’Heureux, 10FTTS – Photo credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

Cpl Brandon Gulley – Canadian Forces Postal Unit – Photo credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

Minister of National Defence David McGuinty addresses members inside the AFTTC Theatre at CFB Cold Lake – Photo credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

MCpl Mike Peters – 10 FTTS – Photo credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

