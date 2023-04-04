Month of the Military Child: Crisis Texting Service for Kids of CAF Families

Children, youth, and young adults from military families can access free mental health and well-being support by texting the keyword CAFKIDS at 686868 for service in English – Supplied Photo

Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) works with Kids Help Phone and Lockheed Martin Canada to offer a crisis texting service for kids from military families living in Canada.

The Crisis Text Line powered by Kids Help Phone is confidential and available day or night.

What concerns could my child have and why would they want to use this service?

Kids from military families might need help with feelings associated with:

Relocating

Leaving good friends behind

behind Changing schools

schools Moving to a new home

Separation when their parents are deployed

Like other kids everywhere, they might also want help with:

Relationships

Anxiety/ stress

stress Feeling depressed

depressed Self-harm / Suicide

Suicide Isolation

Grief

Kids Help Phone have the expertise and the infrastructure in place to support this service. In 2018, they provided support to young people 1.6 million times. Lockheed Martin Canada recognizes the huge contribution made by military families and want to make sure that CAF kids and youth are supported throughout.

Can CAF kids OUTCAN use Crisis Text Line powered by Kids Help Phone?

At this time, the texting service is only available for kids in Canada. Kids from military families, who live outside of Canada, can contact the Family Information Line at 00-800-771-17722 to help find regional support for youth.

Crisis Text Line Wallet Cards

To make the info easier for kids to remember and access, we created some wallet sized cards. They can now have the contact info for the Crisis Text Line powered by Kids Help Phone at their fingertips. Share the info with your kids!

Choose your favourite design and download it. Text the downloaded image to your kids or print it as a card for their wallet or to post on the fridge. Share it with other kids and youth from military families in Canada!