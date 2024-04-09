Navigating Your New Adventure: Welcome to CFB Cold Lake

File Photo

For many in the Canadian Armed Forces, this time of year can be a transition period. As winter gives way to spring, many are finding new homes in new locations as they are posted to different bases.



No matter whether you’re returning to CFB Cold Lake for another stint or you’re brand new, welcome! We at the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team are here to make your time in Cold Lake as enjoyable as possible.



Cold Lake is located on the traditional territory of the Cree, Denesuline, and Métis peoples. The Cree people had called the large body of water “Kinosoo” or “Great Fish” after a legend of a massive creature taking the life of one or more warriors attempting to cross the lake.



In 1952, The Royal Canadian Air Force selected an area just outside what was then the community of Cold Lake to build their first new “Flying Station” of the post-World War Two era. By 1953, the Federal Government had signed an agreement with the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan for the use of a tract of land 180 km by 65 km. This is known today as the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range.



The then-RCAF Station Cold Lake officially opened in the spring of 1954.



In the 2021 Census, the city reported a population of 15,165. A wide variety of businesses, clubs, organizations, and activities can be found in Cold Lake and the area.





Canadian Forces Housing Agency



Military Housing at CFB Cold Lake is handled by the Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA). The Housing Services Centre at CFB Cold Lake is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., except holidays. Phones are answered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



More information on Military Housing at CFB Cold Lake is found by calling 780-594-4325 or 780-840-8000 ext. 8869, or visiting this link.



Cold Lake Healthcare Center



The Cold Lake Healthcare Centre provides a range of healthcare services including a 24 / 7 emergency department. It is located at 314 25 Street. Visiting hours at the center are Monday – Sunday 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.



School Districts



CFB Cold Lake and the City of Cold Lake are served by three school districts.



Northern Lights Public School Division spans 27 schools across Northeast Alberta, including six

outreach schools, as well as a Learning Together Anywhere School which provides families with an alternative to in-person classes. Northern Lights Schools’ Art Smith Aviation Academy is located at CFB Cold Lake, at 54 Tamarac Crescent.



Lakeland Catholic School Division spans 8 schools and over 2500 students in the Lakeland region. The Division has been providing quality Catholic education to the Lakeland region for over 40 years. LCSD is proud of its high-quality programs, where intellectual learning meets spiritual development, where faith and real life go hand in hand, and where genuine inclusiveness and collaboration are at the heart of the day-to-day school experience.



Conseil scolaire Centre Est offers Francophone instruction at Ecole Voyageur, located in Cold Lake.The school identifies as Francophone and Catholic and is at the heart of Cold Lake’s cultural diversity. Ecole Voyageur offers a quality academic program from Kindergarten to Grade 12.



The City of Cold Lake



The City of Cold Lake is a wonderful place to live, work, play, and more! With its endless recreational opportunities, dining and shopping variety, and diverse and youthful population, Cold Lake is truly a jewel in northeast Alberta.



City Hall is located at 5513-48 Avenue.



Visit the city’s official website for more information.



Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) has an online resource for members and their families as they make posting-related moves this season. More information on the programs and services provided by 4 Wing PSP is available in their quarterly online Activity Guide.

