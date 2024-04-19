Canadian Armed Forces members – don’t delay! Apply for CFHD today. The 2024 rates are now live

Stock Photo

Last year, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) introduced the Canadian Forces Housing Differential (CFHD), which replaced the Post Living Differential (PLD). CFHD is a monthly payment designed to help CAF members secure suitable housing across Canada. CFHD rates are adjusted annually to reflect the economic situation and vary based on location and salary.

This year, 24 locations are seeing a rate increase greater than 10%.

The updated CFHD rates will be effective on 1 July 2024 and are now live. Eligible CAF members who have not previously applied for CFHD are encouraged to do so now. If you have already registered, you do not have to re-apply unless you have relocated.

Are you eligible on July 1st Apply for CFHD today

Are you eligible for CFHD? Use the tables at this link to help determine:

Your Pay Level, based on monthly pay

The 2024 CFHD rate for your Pay Level and Place of Duty.

If you are eligible, you can apply for CFHD by completing form DND 4899 (only available on DWAN). For more information on how to apply for the CFHD, please speak to your Orderly Rooms (ORs).

Examples of changes in select locations

Note: Many variables comprise a person’s CFHD rate (pay rate, posting status, living situation, etc.). Below are a few examples only. Please check the tables on the web page and/or speak with your OR to confirm your individual rate.

select locations Location Comparator Value Footnote * Variation How the Variation Affects Some Members Quebec City/Valcartier Increase of 34.7% Cpls are now receiving CFHD at $250 per month. (They were not receiving CFHD in 2023.) Edmonton Increase of 17.9% Increase of $200 per month for Cpls. Halifax Increase of 17.0% More members receiving the allowance. Esquimalt Increase of 16.5% All eligible members receiving CFHD.

Increase of $350 per month for Cpls. Greater Toronto Area Increase of 11.3% All eligible members receiving CFHD.

Increase of $250 per month for Cpls. Borden Drop of 4.8% WO and below (Capt PI Basic and below) are seeing a reduction of up to $150 per month.

MWO and above (Capt PI 1 and above) previously receiving CFHD are no longer within the entitlement criteria. Greater Montreal Area Drop of 9.5% Sgt and below (Lt and below) are seeing a reduction of up to $250 per month.

WO and above (Capt PI Basic and above) previously receiving CFHD are no longer within the entitlement criteria.

Footnote 1 Comparator value: median rent per CAF place of duty.

The GSO and NCM Standard Trade Group are used in this illustration. Return to footnote*referrer

Understand your PPLD and CFHD rates

The Provisional Post-Living Differential (PPLD) was introduced to reduce financial stress on CAF members transitioning from the PLD to the new CFHD. It is a temporary benefit for those individuals whose CFHD monthly payment is less than what they were originally receiving under PLD or Transitional Post Living Differential (TPLD). Unlike CFHD, PPLD monthly payments are adjusted and paid automatically.

CAF members are advised to refer to both CFHD and PPLD to:

Verify their individual calculations and payments Confirm which caveats apply to their individual circumstances, especially if circumstances change

Note that on 1 Apr 2024, members will receive an economic increase, which could result in a change to their CFHD rates.

The monthly amount of PPLD is calculated by the following formula: {(A * B) – C} Where A is the monthly PLD or TPLD rate the member was entitled to on 30 June 2023

is the monthly PLD or TPLD rate the member was entitled to on B is the applicable percent for the period indicated 75%, 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 50%, 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025 25%, 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2026

is the applicable percent for the period indicated C is the member’s CFHD monthly amount (as determined by CBI 205.453(5)) Reminder: On 1 July 2024, CAF members whose CFHD exceeds 50% of their PLD/Transitional Post Living Differential (TPLD) amount will not receive PPLD.

As planned, monthly PPLD will decrease incrementally from July 2023 to June 2026. On 1 July 2026, PPLD payments will stop.

What’s next

It is important to note that CFHD rates are updated annually to ensure the rates align with the most up to date rental costs across Canada. Both the CFHD and PPLD payments assist with making sure CAF members and their families can find suitable housing, no matter where they are posted. For more information, please speak with your chain of command. You can also visit your OR and check out the related links below.

