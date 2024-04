Photo Gallery: Air Cadets Visit 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron at CFB Cold Lake

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron tour 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron with Captain Shawn Venot “Gazer” at Hangar 3, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour Air cadets from 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron sit inside CF-188 Hornet while visiting 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron with Captain Shawn Venot “Gazer” at Hangar 3, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour Sergeant Daniel Lalonde speaks with 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron during their tour of 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron about the Tactical Explosive Ordnance Disposal Robot at Hangar 3, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour Air cadets from 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron visiting 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron try on the fighter pilot helmet during their interactive tour at Hangar 3, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour Air cadets from 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron sit inside CF-188 Hornet while visiting 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) with Captain Shawn Venot “Gazer” at Hangar 3, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour Warrant Officer Francois Cyr conducts a safety brief for 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron while on the flightline, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour Warrant Officer Francois Cyr communicates with Canadian Armed Forces member while conducting a High Power run up for the 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron while on the flight line, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron stand for a group photo during a High Power run up on the flight line, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour Air cadets from 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron watch a High Power run up for on the flight line during their visit to 409 Tactical Fighter Squadron, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.

409 Tactical Fighter Squadron Cadet Tour Warrant Officer Francois Cyr comunicates with Canadian Armed Forces member while conducting a High Power run up for the 664 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron while on the flight line, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on April 16 2024.