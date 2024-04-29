Royal Military College places 2nd in international skills competition at West Point, N.Y.

The Military Skills Team of RMC Saint-Jean (Left) flanked by RMC’s team during a forced march on the first day of the 2-day Sandhurst International Military Skills Competition hosted by the United States Military Academy on April 26, 2024 in West Point, N.Y. The RMC team was presented the International Trophy for 1st Place International Team. U.S. Air Force Photo by Cadet Connor Brezenski

The Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) placed 2nd amongst 48 participating teams from 15 countries at the 57th Annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, N.Y., on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day skills competition typically includes approximately 43 kilometres of navigation across difficult terrain, weapons handling, rifle marksmanship, combat swim (in full gear), trauma care / first aid, problem-solving and leadership challenges.

Military academies from around the world participate in the prestigious annual Sandhurst competition, which dates back to 1967. RMC has an exemplary record at the competition, having placed first four times since 2006.

“The performance of the teams from RMC and RMC Saint-Jean at this international competition attests to the quality of the military training provided at the Canadian Miliary Colleges,” said Major-General Denis O’Reilly, Commander, Canadian Defence Academy. “The lessons learned will help them throughout their careers as future leaders and show them as an inspiration to the rest of the military community.”

Each team is comprised of 11 officer cadets (nine per obstacle with two resting) who must work together to overcome the formidable and varied obstacles they encounter in the course of the competition.