CFB Cold Lake Welcomes Experts for Groundbreaking Wellness Summit

Submitted Photo



Organizers say attendees at the first-ever Wellness Summit at 4 Wing starting on April 27th will have an unforgettable experience. The event, presented by Enbridge and Top Aces, will run on Saturday and Sunday at the 4 Wing Officers’ Mess.



The summit will see five facilitators share their wealth of health and wellness knowledge with attendees over the two days. Topics that will be discussed include stress and sleep management, healthy food choices, the benefits of Yoga and strategies for making connections in the workplace.



“We are super excited to play host to this experience at the Officers’ Mess,” says 4 Wing Mess Manager Chloe Bouchard. “The Wellness Summit will allow attendees the opportunity to learn and explore solid practices for staying both healthy, happy and developing ways to connect with their community. The facilitators will bring a wealth of knowledge that provides an unforgettable experience.”



Each day will start at 9:30 AM, with a catered noon-hour nutrition break provided on both days. Both days of the summit are due to wrap up at 3:30 PM. Tickets are still available at the Colonel JJ Parr Sports Centre Front Desk, with prices tiered at the following:



Military – $180.00

Defence Team – $218.00

Non-Defence Team – $248.00



More information on the Wellness Summit is available on the official Facebook event.

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More