New Dedicated Space Gives CFB Cold Lake Grappling Room to Grow

A look inside the new Grappling training room located at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre at CFB Cold Lake. Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News.

The 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Grappling program has entered the new year with a significant upgrade, moving into a dedicated training space inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake.

4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Sports Coordinator Malcolm Hooper says the move will provide meaningful benefits for both athletes and the program as a whole.

“We are kicking off the new year of sports and have moved the CFB Cold Lake Grappling team into Squash Court 3,” said Hooper. “It will be their semi-temporary training space and a pretty cool opportunity to showcase our CAF sports, especially a military combat sport like grappling.”



According to Hooper, the new space provides a safer and more consistent training environment compared to shared or temporary setups.

“The move to Squash Court 3 provides the Cold Lake Grappling team with a dedicated training environment that better supports the sport. The athletes can now leave the mats set up full-time, improving safety, efficiency, and consistency. At the same time, the lockable enclosed space allows for reliable scheduling and fewer conflicts with other programs,” he explained.

“As the Canadian Armed Forces’ only recognized combat sport, having a consistent and appropriate training space is essential to delivering the program at a professional standard, and supporting our CAF members.”

For Captain Olivier Savaria, the grappling program OPI, the move represents an important step in building a sustainable and inclusive program.

“4 Wing Grappling is for any military members interested in learning this combat sport,” said Capt Savaria. “We are welcoming absolute beginners who only want to train casually, all the way to advanced athletes who are competing regularly in grappling tournaments.”

He added that training is intentionally adaptable to accommodate a wide range of experience levels.

“Most training sessions can be adapted to suit the various skill and athleticism levels of the participants. For example, we can modify techniques being practiced, sparring games being played, or match training partners wisely.”

Savaria said the long-term vision for grappling at 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake goes beyond day-to-day training and focuses on embedding the sport into CAF culture.

“Grappling isn’t entrenched yet in the CAF sports culture, and our goal is to change that over the years,” he said, pointing to the successful establishment of the program at 15 Wing Moose Jaw as a model. “At CFB Cold Lake, the short-term goal will be to develop a core group of grapplers that have the tools to train safely, increase their skill and knowledge, and eventually be able to introduce new people to the sport themselves.”

Beyond competition, Savaria emphasized the physical, mental, and social benefits grappling offers CAF members.

“Grappling is a very demanding sport, but it is accessible to almost everyone, regardless of body type, fitness level, age, or experience,” he said. “Developing as a grappler means gaining confidence and increasing resilience to stress and physical and mental pressure. Grappling is also a social sport… which creates a great atmosphere of camaraderie.”

Looking ahead, the program plans to expand training opportunities as participation grows.

“For the first few months of the program, we plan to run classes at least twice a week, during work hours,” said Capt Savaria. “Once we have a core group of grapplers training regularly, we’re hoping that word of mouth and a bit of advertising will bring some new people to the sport.”