Night Flying at 4 Wing Cold Lake

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-188 passes over the targets on the range, during EXERCISE Maple Strike, at Primrose Lake, Saskatchewan, on May 4, 2021 – Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake from April 3 to 21.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for our aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.

Please direct any questions or concerns to Captain Sophie Quemeneur.

===

Les escadrons de la 4e Escadre de Cold Lake effectueront des vols d’entraînement de nuit au-dessus de la ville de Cold Lake du 3 au 21 avril.

La 4e Escadre est toujours soucieuse de la communauté de Lakeland et ce type d’entraînement n’a pas pour but de perturber votre précieuse tranquillité. Le vol de nuit est une exigence d’entraînement essentielle pour nos équipages aériens et notre personnel au sol. La capacité à effectuer des missions de nuit est vitale pour notre capacité opérationnelle.

Pour toute question ou préoccupation, veuillez vous adresser au capitaine Sophie Quemeneur.