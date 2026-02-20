Nominations Extended for 4 Wing Sports Awards

File Photo

Members of the 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake community still have time to recognize outstanding athletic achievement, as nominations for the 2026 4 Wing Sports Awards have been extended to February 28, 2026.

The extension gives supervisors, teammates and community members additional time to put forward deserving candidates.

The annual 4 Wing Sports Awards celebrate athletes, coaches, officials and teams who demonstrated excellence in sport throughout the 2025 calendar year. The awards highlight not only athletic performance, but also dedication, leadership and sportsmanship both within the military and in civilian competition.

Nominations will be accepted in the following categories:

4 Wing Athlete of the Year (2 recipients)

4 Wing Coach of the Year

4 Wing Official of the Year

4 Wing Team of the Year (individual sport)

4 Wing Team of the Year (collective sport)

Nominees may be recognized for participation in Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) or Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) competitions, as well as provincial, national or international civilian sporting events.

Once nominations close, the 4 Wing Sports Award Selection Board will review submissions and select local winners. Those selected will then be forwarded to Ottawa for consideration at the national CAF Sports Awards level.

Nominations must be submitted no later than February 28, 2026, by completing the official nomination form and emailing it to Buchanan.Tammy@cfmws.com. Forms, criteria and more info can be found by clicking here.