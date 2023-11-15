Now live: The 2023 Your Say Survey

File Photo

The 2023 Your Say Survey is now live for Regular Force and Primary Reserve members. Help inform decisions on personnel programs and policies that affect you.

The Your Say Survey is your opportunity to be heard and to provide leadership with valuable insights on a variety of topics, which will help inform decisions about policies and programs.

Questions in this survey include topics such as: the return to the office, experiences and concerns since the COVID-19 pandemic, satisfaction with the new CAF dress policy, your experiences using both official languages in the workplace, and your experiences with harassment, discrimination and sexual misconduct.

The survey has been sent to approximately 9,000 Regular Force and Primary Reserve members. If you have received a survey link, we value your feedback and encourage you to complete the survey today.

Questions about the Your Say Survey can be addressed to Carina Daugherty (cmp.Survey-Sondage@forces.gc.ca), Defence Scientist at Director General Military Personnel Research and Analysis (DGMPRA).

This research has been approved by the DND/CAF Social Science Research Review Board (SSRRB) in accordance with DAOD 5062-0 and 5062-1. The SSRRB approval # is 2111/23N.