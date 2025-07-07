Personal items of a Canadian aviator of the Second World War recovered, returned to family

Supplied Photo

The Directorate of History and Heritage (DHH) recently supported the return of artifacts associated with a Canadian aviator of the Second World War. The personal items were obtained following a criminal investigation concerning the illicit excavation of Second World War crash sites in the United Kingdom (UK).

Pilot Officer (PO) Gilbert Frederick Brown was killed in a midair collision in January 1943 while training in England. Some of his personal effects were not recovered from the crash site at that time, including sunglasses; an aluminum cigarette case bearing the initials “GFB”; a wallet containing photos, ration stamps, and coins; a key stamped “Made in Canada”; and pieces of his uniform, including buttons.

Following the recent criminal investigation, these items were returned to Canada through a chain of custody involving the UK Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre, the Canadian Defence Attaché’s office at Canada House in London, England, and DHH in Ottawa. The descendants of PO Brown were identified and located by a DHH historian, enabling the directorate to transfer the items to his family in the United States – the culmination of a truly collaborative effort between the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and colleagues in the UK.

Gilbert Frederick Brown was born on November 17, 1919, to Gilbert Charles and Lillian (née Horton) Brown in Birmingham, England. In 1921, when Gilbert was 17 months old, the family emigrated to Canada, and he was raised in Toronto. Prior to enlistment, Gilbert worked as an engineering clerk.

Brown enlisted with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in April 1941 in Toronto. In March 1942, then a 2nd Class Aircraftman, Brown married Mary Elsie May Westhead in Toronto. Their only child was born later that year.

After earning his wings, Flight Sergeant Pilot Brown was posted overseas in April 1942, joining No. 411 Squadron (RCAF) in Digby, Lincolnshire, England. He was commissioned as a pilot officer in December 1942.

During a training session on January 28, 1943, PO Brown was involved in a practice dogfight. Training could be dangerous; more than one-third of all deaths overseas with the RCAF during the Second World War did not occur from enemy action. During the exercise, the Spitfire he was piloting collided midair with another Spitfire. PO Brown, then 23 years old, was killed on impact.

PO Brown’s family remain closely connected to the story of their “Uncle Gil.” On behalf of the family, PO Brown’s niece Lorel said about the receipt of the artifacts: “Seeing these items gave great visual impact to the fact that Uncle Gil’s life as a Canadian aviator had been sacrificed for the cause of freedom, leaving behind his young wife and three-month-old baby son.”

PO Gilbert Frederick Brown is one of 37 Canadian aviators buried at Scopwick Church Burial Ground in Lincolnshire, England, all of whom lost their lives while stationed in Digby, Lincolnshire.