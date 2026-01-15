Pet Licence Renewals Due for 2026 in the City of Cold Lake

Stock Photo

Pet owners in the City of Cold Lake, including residents of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, are being reminded to ensure their dog or cat is properly licensed for 2026.

The City of Cold Lake requires all dog and cat owners to purchase an annual pet licence for any animal over six months of age. Pet licensing helps ensure lost animals can be quickly identified and reunited with their owners if they are found running at large.

According to the City, a valid pet licence and collar tag act as a pet’s “ticket home,” allowing Animal Care and Control staff to identify the animal and contact the owner promptly.

“If you haven’t registered your pet yet, or if you’ve recently welcomed a new cat or dog into your household, now is a great time to get it done,” the City noted in its reminder.

The 2026 renewal follows the first full year of the City’s pet licensing program, which launched in 2024. Pet owners can complete the registration and payment process online. Once submitted, applications are reviewed, and pet tags are mailed directly to owners.

Additional information, including licensing fees and access to the online registration form, is available on the City of Cold Lake website at:

www.coldlake.com/live/animal-care-and-control/pet-licences

Residents are encouraged to renew early to ensure their pets remain properly identified throughout the year.