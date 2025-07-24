Prehistoric Adventure Awaits: Jurassic Forest Bus Trip Registration Open to Everyone

Supplied Photo

Families and dino lovers, get ready—registration is now open for a special Jurassic Forest Bus Trip happening Saturday, August 23rd!

Organized by 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Community Recreation, this exciting one-day trip offers participants a chance to step back in time and explore a forest full of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs just outside of Edmonton.

It’s the perfect summer outing for kids, families, and anyone with a love for nature or prehistoric creatures. Guests will be able to walk scenic forest trails, discover Alberta’s ancient history, and enjoy the sights and sounds of dinosaurs hiding in the trees—all while creating unforgettable memories.

Transportation is provided, and now both military and civilian families are welcome to register!

“This is a great way for the whole community to get out and enjoy something unique,” said Vania Vizcarra, 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation Supervisor. “Whether you’re bringing kids or just love dinosaurs and the outdoors, it’s going to be a fun and memorable day.”

For military members and their dependents, a refundable $25 deposit secures your seat. Admission to Jurassic Forest is free when you show your CFOne card at the gate.

Civilian participants can join in too, by paying a $33 (+GST) registration fee, which covers both round-trip transportation and park admission.

This fun-filled trip is expected to fill up quickly, so don’t miss your chance! Registration is now live on Univerus Rec or visit the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre Front Desk for help with signing up.



