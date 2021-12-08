December 9, 2021

PSP Awards handed out during Appreciation Week

by | Dec 8, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

Award winners pose in Club 41 on December 2nd – Photo by Mike Marshall

Some Personnel Support Program (PSP) employees at 4 Wing were highlighted for their efforts recently. The annual Employee Recognition Awards for the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) team members took place the week of November 29th, along with an appreciation week of events.

“This week is for you! In addition to the recognition and service awards being acknowledged in the up-coming days, we have planned a series of activities for individual or group participation. I encourage you to take part in the weeks’ events, being mindful of the COVID parameters in place for your safety. I look forward to hearing the stories, and seeing the photos from these events,” said Gail Sullivan, Senior Manager for PSP at 4 Wing.

Long service employees who were mentioned this year include:

o 5 years
 Katrina Epp, Community Recreation Manager;
 Shaun Usher, Facilities Coordinator;
 Tanya Wiseman, Human Resources Manager;
 Michel Joyal, Sports Stores Tech;
 Sheri Klein, CANEX Manager

o 10 years
 Rob Larson, Deputy Manager;
 Tammy Buchanan, Fitness & Sports Manager

o 15 years
 Marquita Braschuk, NPF Accounting Clerk;
 Tara Hodges, NPF Accounting Clerk

o 25 years
 Charity Simmons, Fitness & Sports Instructor

Other awards handed out include recognitions for teamwork, innovation and leadership, client focus, letters of commendation and other citations.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to each of you for your service and dedication to the organization,” added Sullivan.

 

Nicole Usher receives an award for Client Service – Photo by Mike Marshall

Jasmine Ouellette receives a Recognition for Innovation – Photo by Mike Marshall

Charity Simmons receives an award for Recognition of Teamwork – Photo by Mike Marshall

Katrina Epp is presented with a Letter of Appreciation sent to her by the Cold Lake Marlins Swim Club – Photo by Mike Marshall

Shawn Usher is presented with a letter of recognition from PSP Senior Vice-President Bruce Ploughman – Photo by Mike Marshall

Tovah Fenske receives a letter of recognition from PSP Senior Vice-President Bruce Ploughman – Photo by Mike Marshall

Tovah Fenske also received a Certificate of Recognition for Innovation and Leadership – Photo by Mike Marshall

Tricia Coish (right) and Janae Wandler received recognition for Client Focus – Photo by Mike Marshall

Lisa Fisher receives her award for Innovation – Photo by Mike Marshall

The PSP Occupational Health and Safety Committee took home the award for their Organizational Knowledge – Photo by Mike Marshall

Award winners pose in Club 41 – Photo by Mike Marshall

Sarah Ashley Hayes with her award for Client Focus – Photo by Mike Marshall

Kory Farrants took home an award for Client Focus and Teamwork – Photo by Mike Marshall

The Fitness and Sports Team receives a Certificate of Recognition for Teamwork – Photo by Mike Marshall

