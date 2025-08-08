Public Service Announcement : Royal Canadian Air Force fighter jet to conduct flypast over the Glendon Derby Parade in Glendon, Alta.

File Photo

A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet fighter jet from 409 Squadron from 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alta., will conduct a flyby over the Glendon Derby Parade in Glendon, Alta. on August 9th, 2025 between approximatively 10h AM and 10h45 AM.

The aircraft will fly over the Village of Glendon at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route. Flypasts by Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions.

The CF-18 Hornet is the Royal Canadian Air Force’s frontline multi-role fighter, and is employed in many different roles, including air defense, air superiority and tactical support.