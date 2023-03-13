Racers can now register for Canada Army Run 2023

Participants launch from the start line at the Canada Army Run held in Ottawa, Ontario on 6 November, 2022 – Photo by: Sgt Pierre Thériault, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

Following a successful return in November 2022 with its first hybrid event and first in-person run since 2019, the Canada Army Run team is already looking forward to a bigger and better 2023 edition.

Registration is now open for the 2023 Canada Army Run, presented by BMO, which will once again be a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual races.

The 16th edition of Canada Army Run, taking place in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, September 17, 2023, will allow racers to push themselves even more by bringing back the in-person half marathon. There will also be in-person 5K and 10K runs as well as the Commander’s Challenge (5K + half marathon), and Sergeant Major’s Challenge (5K + 10K). Once again, Canada Army Run will know no borders, as races will also be held virtually from September 8 to September 29, 2023, – another reason why the Canada Army Run is “No Ordinary Race.” This year’s virtual event includes an augmented Commander’s Challenge for athletes who wants to push themselves by completing the 5K, 10K, and half marathon. Virtual racers can also sign up for the 5K, 10K, half marathon, and Sergeant Major’s Challenge (5K + 10K).

Racers are invited to visit armyrun.ca to secure their place for Canada Army Run 2023. Registration prices range from $45 to $125, depending on the distance selected. All registered participants will receive a Canada Army Run T-shirt or hat, among other items. Racers are encouraged to register earlier rather than later to benefit from early bird prices.

Beyond challenging themselves, this opportunity also allows participants to thank Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members for their service at home and abroad and to raise funds to support CAF members, veterans, and their families through the two Canada Army Run official charitable causes: Support Our Troops and Soldier On.

Canada Army Run is the Canadian Army’s largest outreach event. Participants and supporters will have many opportunities to learn more about the Canadian Army: its role and its people before and during the event.

Canada Army Run prides itself in being “No Ordinary Race” and aims to provide this unique experience once again this September. Canada Army Run is a symbol of support to CAF members and their families and an opportunity to foster camaraderie by bringing the community together.