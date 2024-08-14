RCAF CF-18 Demo Team Takes Prestigious Prizes at RIAT

The team was awarded the prestigious awards, including Best Livery for the CF-18 Demo aircraft and Best Solo Jet Display for Captain Caleb ‘Tango’ Robert, during the world’s largest military air demonstration – Photo: RCAF 17 Wing, 2024

The Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Demonstration Team took two top prizes from the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) July 19-21, 2024, in the United Kingdom. The team was awarded the prestigious awards, including Best Livery for the CF-18 Demo aircraft and Best Solo Jet Display for Captain Caleb ‘Tango’ Robert, during the world’s largest military air demonstration. The theme this year was “Pushing Boundaries in Air and Space.”

The show marked several notable military and aviation milestones including, 100 years of British military test flights, the 50th anniversary of F-16 jets, and the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as well as the Centennial of the RCAF.

The RCAF was founded in 1924, when it became evident that Canada needed a permanent air force to manage and defend our vast airspace, so on April 1st, the RCAF was born, along with a collaboration with Britain that would span the next 100 years. Canadian participation at this event showcased RCAF history and heritage on the world stage and paid tribute to past and present RCAF personnel.

This year was the RCAF’s largest footprint at the demonstration, with a large contingent of personnel including the RCAF Band and seven aircraft (CF18 Demo, CF18 Spare, CC177, CC150T, CC130J, CC295 and CH146) the largest number of aircraft provided from the Canadian air force to date.

The Royal International Air Tattoo attracts 150,000 to 200,000 spectators annually, over the course of the July weekend, and featured more than 250 aircraft from around the world, in flight and ground displays.

RIAT allows the military aerospace industry to showcase powerful cutting-edge airframes and equipment, as well as the capability and skills of the best pilots in the world.

Funds raised from the event will go towards the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.