Recognizing the dedication of HOPE program volunteers as part of National Volunteer Week

Every Moment Matters

During this year’s National Volunteer Week which runs from April 14 to 20, we come together to recognize and celebrate the HOPE volunteers’ impact from coast to coast. Our volunteers’ role in helping bereaved members and military families through their grief journey is equal to none. Their work has a significant positive impact on the peers’ emotional healing and wellbeing. We want to highlight their commitment and their gift of self.

The peer helpers are the essence of our program; they normalize the peers’ feelings, share self-care and coping strategies, promote hope and encourage change, and always lead with empathy. Every phone call makes a difference.

Visit our website, if you want to read about a few of our volunteers’ stories about resiliency and their journey to healing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing grief and are looking for support, please do not hesitate to contact the HOPE Program via our positional email address HOPE-ESPOIR@forces.gc.ca.