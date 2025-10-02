Registration open for PSP youth camps during Alberta teacher strike

Stock Photo

With the Alberta Teachers’ Association strike set to begin Monday, October 6th, 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) has opened registration for daily youth camps to support Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) families.

The camps will operate Monday to Friday during the strike, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. The program is open to children from Kindergarten to Grade 6 (ages 5–12), with space for 50 participants per day. Additional spots may be added depending on demand.

Registration for children of active CAF members is now open and must be completed in person at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre. Proof of status is required, either by the member or their spouse using valid identification such as a CF One Card, Military Family Dependent Card, or a CAF member’s MPRR.

If space remains, registration will expand to all members of the Defence Team on Friday, October 3, at 10:00 a.m., on a first come, first served basis.

The cost is $30 per child per day, inclusive of GST.

Families are encouraged to monitor the Splash Page and Facebook for the latest updates as space is expected to fill quickly.

Questions about the program can be directed to Community Recreation Manager Katrina Epp at epp.katrina@cfmws.com.