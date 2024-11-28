Royal Canadian Air Force opens door to new career paths and paid education opportunities

450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron aircrew refuel a CH-147F Chinook helicopter at Kamloops Airport in British Columbia during Operation LENTUS on July 10, 2021, to help provincial authorities stabilize the wildfire situation in Kamloops. Air Operations Support Technicians will perform these and other tasks in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Photo: Sailor 1st Class Victoria Ioganov, Maritime Forces Pacific Imaging Services

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is taking a focused and deliberate approach to attracting Canadians to Your Air Force, which includes two new initiatives: the implementation of the Air Operations Support Technician (AOS Tech) trade as part of Regular Force employment, and the expansion of the paid education entry plan through the Non-Commissioned Member Subsidized Training and Education Plan (NCMSTEP) to include Aircraft Structures Technician (ACS Tech).

AOS Tech was previously a reserve career path only; however, this has now been expanded to include a Regular Force full-time career option. Regular Force AOS Techs will begin their Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) careers as servicing technicians supporting aircraft maintenance programs (e.g., aircraft startup and parking, fueling, towing, inspections, assisting with scheduled maintenance and repairs). After gaining experience in this role, AOS Techs can continue to progress in rank as servicing technicians or pursue other progression opportunities such as: Employment and Training, Aircraft Maintenance Control and Records, Quality Management, Project Management, Occupation Management, and more. AOS Tech postings are located across Canada, wherever RCAF aircraft are located.

The RCAF offers paid education entry plans for technicians in three different career paths: Avionic Systems Technicians, Aviation Systems Technicians, and the newly added ACS Tech. Opportunities also exist for other occupations in the CAF.

To become a technician in the RCAF, NCMSTEP is an entry plan option that covers college tuition and the costs for program essentials, such as tools and personal protective equipment. Students accepted into NCMSTEP also earn an annual salary so they can focus on becoming skilled technicians. Upon graduation, accepted students will hone their skills on a specific type of aircraft in the RCAF.

NCMSTEP is available at 14 aviation colleges across Canada. In September 2024, the RCAF’s Air Maintenance Branch Air Attractions Team undertook a cross-country tour of 12 Canadian technical colleges to promote air technician career opportunities in the RCAF.

Do you know someone interested in a career in the RCAF? The RCAF team is standing by to address all questions related to this program at RCAFSpecialistRecruiter-RecruteurSpecialisedeLARC@forces.gc.ca or for more information visit

https://forces.ca/en/paid-education/ncmstep