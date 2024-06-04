Seven advance after Golf Playdowns at 4 Wing









Golfers at 4 Wing hit the links recently to see who would move on to the Candian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Golf Regional Championships later this month.









Members were out at the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club from May 29

th

to the 31

st

to vie for a spot. At times the weather did not cooperate, with a cold, rainy second round making for a more challenging course.









The members who have advanced to the regionals are:









Master Corporal Ashley Armes





Master Corporal Matthew Dwyer





Corporal Shaun Travers





Corporal Trent Johnson





Second-Lieutenant Noah Rowe





Master Corporal Jason Park





Sergeant Robert Shields









“Another year and another successful Golf Playdowns have come and gone,” said 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Sports Coordinator Jasmine Starman. “19 members spent three days in tough competition at the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club. They contended not only with each other but with the wind and rain to gain a spot on the 4 Wing Golf team. These 7 came out on top and will be off to Edmonton June 16th-20th to see if they have what it takes to represent Canada West at Nationals!”









The winners of the regional championships will head to Canadian Forces Base Shilo to participate in the National Championship tournament in August.