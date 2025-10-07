Sold-Out Oktoberfest Brings Bavarian Spirit to CFB Cold Lake

Guests take in the 2025 Oktoberfest celebration, presented by 4 Wing PSP, at CFB Cold Lake on October 4 – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News.

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake came alive with Bavarian cheer on Saturday, October 4th, as the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team hosted another unforgettable Oktoberfest celebration under the event tent outside Club 41. The event was a resounding success, selling out after limited tickets were made available at the door.

Oktoberfest has become a highly anticipated event for members of the base since its start in 2018. Guests packed the tent for an evening filled with traditional food, live music, and plenty of festive fun. Authentic Bavarian dishes were catered by Master Caterers, featuring hearty favourites such as schnitzel, bratwurst, spätzle, and more. Cold Lake Sobeys provided strudel to complete the feast.

Live entertainment kept the crowd dancing throughout the night, with the band Sound Flight returning to deliver another energetic performance. Local company Axes and Apples added to the excitement, setting up an axe-throwing station that drew long lineups and plenty of laughter.

4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake Commander, Colonel Mark Hickey, opened the evening with welcoming remarks, highlighting the importance of Oktoberfest to CFB Cold Lake’s cultural heritage — particularly the base’s connection to Germany through its history at CFB Baden-Soellingen.

A few lucky attendees took home door prizes consisting of gift baskets filled with German treats, adding an extra layer of fun to the festivities.

As the main event wrapped up, attendees carried the energy inside Club 41 for an Oktoberfest afterparty. Guests left with full bellies, big smiles, and a renewed appreciation for the camaraderie and community that Oktoberfest continues to foster at CFB Cold Lake.

The success of this year’s event was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors, including the City of Cold Lake, BMO, Boom 95.3 FM, Hot 101.3 FM, and Sobeys Cold Lake.