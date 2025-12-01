Sparkle in the Park 2025 Lights Up Cold Lake

Photo from Hearts for Healthcare / Facebook

Cold Lake is shining brighter than ever as Sparkle in the Park returns for 2025! Running now through December 6th at the M.D. of Bonnyville Campground, this festive event promises a dazzling winter wonderland experience for the whole family.

Hearts for Healthcare, the independent non-profit organization, is behind the event. The organization works to enhance local healthcare services by funding life-saving equipment, supporting staff training, and improving facilities in the Cold Lake area. Through initiatives like Sparkle in the Park, Hearts for Healthcare continues to give back to the community while spreading holiday cheer. You can learn more about their work here.

Visitors will enjoy a magical drive-through display at the campground, with twinkling lights, festive music, and holiday spirit lighting up the nights. Admission is by donation, with all proceeds supporting local healthcare initiatives and the Cold Lake Food Bank.

The displays, created by local businesses and community organizations, showcase the creativity and holiday spirit of the Cold Lake area.

Whether you’re driving through with family, supporting a good cause, or just soaking in the festive atmosphere, Sparkle in the Park 2025 is the perfect way to celebrate the season in Cold Lake.