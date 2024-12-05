Stay Cozy This Winter: The Courier News Launches Reader Appreciation Contest!

Supplied Photo

As the chill of winter sets in, there’s nothing quite like snuggling up with your favourite read. To celebrate our dedicated readers, The Courier News is excited to announce our Reader Appreciation Contest!

From now until December 31st, every participant has the chance to enter a draw to win a prize basket valued at over $300 filled with cozy winter essentials.

Mike Marshall, editor of The Courier News, says, ‘We cherish our readers, and this contest is our way of giving back to the community that supports us. There’s no better time than winter to enjoy a good read and some comfort.'”

How to Enter:

Check out couriernews.ca

Fill out the entry form online at the following link.

Submit your entry by 11 PM on December 31, 2024

The luxurious prize basket includes a plush blanket, a gourmet hot cocoa set, bestselling books, and other surprises to make your winter evenings warmer and more enjoyable.

Marshall adds, ‘We hope this prize brings warmth and joy to one of our readers during the cold season. It’s a small token of our immense gratitude.'”

Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your winter experience. The winner will be announced in the new year!