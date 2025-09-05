Stepping Stones Crisis Society to Officially Open New 50,000 Sq. Ft. Facility

Photo from Stepping Stones Crisis Centre / Facebook

Stepping Stones Crisis Society is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new trauma informed facility, a transformational project made possible through the unwavering commitment of local governments, community partners, and donors.



The Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025, beginning with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the new Stepping Stones building, located at 5305 47 Street, Cold Lake. This will be followed by the annual Open House, welcoming the public to tour the space, learn more about programs and services, and meet the dedicated team making this vision a reality.



This new 50,000 square foot facility will unite all of Stepping Stones’ programs under one roof for the first time, including the emergency residential shelter, second-stage housing, outreach programs, child and youth support, and community services. Designed with trauma-informed and accessible principles, the space is purpose-built to reduce barriers, foster healing, and address the complex needs of women, children, and families escaping family violence.



The facility will expand the organization’s capacity from 27 to 63 emergency shelter beds and from 7 to 12 second stage housing units, significantly increasing its ability to respond to urgent needs in the Lakeland region. Clients will now be able to access a continuum of care, emergency shelter, outreach services, housing supports, and community programming; all in one welcoming location.



“This project is built on hope, compassion, and the unshakable belief that every woman and child deserves a safe place to land,” said Melissa Francis, CEO of Stepping Stones Crisis Society. “For years, we have carried the heartbreak of turning people away simply because there was no space. Now, those calls for help will be met with open doors, open arms, and a place where survivors are met with dignity, safety, and understanding. This building is not just bricks and mortar—it is a promise to every survivor that they matter, they are seen, and they have a community ready to walk beside them as they heal and rebuild.”



That evening, the celebrations will continue at the Soirée at the Cold Lake Agricultural Society, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This elegant event will honour the many individuals, organizations, and partners whose dedication has brought this long-envisioned project to life.