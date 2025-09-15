Stories of support: How CFMWS strengthened the military community

Report highlights ongoing commitment to the CAF operations – Supplied Photo

Every year, thousands of military members and their families turn to Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) for support, and their needs continue to grow and evolve. From helping kids in crisis, to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle through sports and recreation, to providing the essentials when moving to a new community or securing emergency funding for the most vulnerable — CFMWS is there to build a better, stronger, healthier military community.

This year’s annual report highlights feedback with examples of support from members of the Base and Wing Command Teams, including Base Commanders accompanied by their Chief Warrant or Chief Petty Officers. It also includes key data that illustrates how CFMWS continues to meaningfully contribute to the mental, social, physical, financial, and family well-being of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) community.

The 2024–2025 report includes how CFMWS contributes to the mental, social, physical, financial, and family well-being of the CAF community:

Mental Wellness: 10,305 participants received Health Promotion on suicide awareness.

10,305 participants received Health Promotion on suicide awareness. Social Wellness: 120,886 memberships purchased and 110,788 enrollments in CAF Community Recreation programming for CAF members and their families.

120,886 memberships purchased and 110,788 enrollments in CAF Community Recreation programming for CAF members and their families. Physical Wellness: 65,774 CAF personnel completed a FORCE Evaluation.

65,774 CAF personnel completed a FORCE Evaluation. Financial Wellness: 32,656 in-person or virtual appointments conducted with SISIP Financial Advisors.

32,656 in-person or virtual appointments conducted with SISIP Financial Advisors. Family Wellness: 2,767 families received navigational support through a Family Transition Plan.

“My personal commitment as CEO of this great organization is to share with you what supporting our military community together means to me. I hope the military experience will be both memorable and fulfilling — one in which members and their families will think back proudly on their military life as I do and stay engaged with CFMWS as members or Veterans throughout their lives.” said Ian Poulter, Chief Executive Officer, CFMWS.

For over 50 years CFMWS’ focused commitment to CAF members’ health and well-being has been an important enabler to reconstitution and operational readiness by working together to improve the lives of our military community — now, and for future generations.

To read the 2024-2025 CFMWS Annual Report – Supporting Our Military Community Together, please visit Annual Reports | CFMWS.