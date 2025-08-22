Streamlined re-enrollment for skilled applicants

Supplied Photo

Did you know that the re-enrollment process has been streamlined for skilled applicants returning to the CAF/RCAF?

You may be eligible if you:

Released in the last five years* under items 4C (voluntary), 5B (reduction of strength), or 5C (completed service);

Are able to fulfill a term of service before reaching the CAF’s Compulsory Retirement Age (60);

Had reached occupational functional point;

Wish to join the same trade from which you were favourably released; and

Meet the suitability and eligibility requirements and are employable in any given position.

* If it has been longer than five years from your official release date to the date of application for re-enrolment, your file will be sent to the RCAF Prior Learning and Recognition (PLAR) Coordinator to determine your skilled status before it is processed any further. Once you are confirmed as a skilled applicant, the process will continue.

Step 1: Application

To begin your re-enrollment process, go to www.forces.ca and start your application.

After submitting your application, the Air Force Intake and Liaison Team (AFILT) will confirm that you meet the criteria as a skilled applicant and advise the Canadian Forces Recruiting Group (CFRG). You can expect to be asked for important documents such as curriculum vitae (CV), birth certificate, government issued photo ID, academic transcripts, proof of trade qualifications or professional licenses.

After your application is verified, the AFILT will work with you, CFRG, and the appropriate occupation’s Career Manager to discuss your posting preferences and determine your potential posting location.

Step 2: Medical

A local Canadian Forces Recruiting Centre (CFRC) will complete or update your medical file once you have submitted your Health Questionnaire. A full medical exam may be required if there has been a significant change in health status since your release, if you have been released from the CAF/RCAF for five years or more, or as required by the Recruiting Medical Officer (RMO).

Step 3: Interview

An interview with a Military Career Counsellor can be conducted virtually. Following the interview, the remaining steps in the selection process will begin. Please note that the length of this process will depend on different factors including medical eligibility, security clearance eligibility, Air Factor, CFAST may still apply, and the length of time since you were an active member of the CAF/RCAF.

Benefits of re-enrollment

There are many reasons why former members may consider rejoining the RCAF Team as a Regular or Reserve Force member. Here are just a few:

possible signing bonus,

job security and stability,

paid education and training opportunities,

competitive pay and benefits, including a pension plan,

health, dental and vision coverage,

making a meaningful contribution to Canada and the world,

improved individual and family support programs,

the excitement of operations and working with leading-edge aerospace equipment,

the flexibility of full or part-time work,

If you are wondering if re-enrollment is right for you, the AFILT can help. They can provide advice and answer any questions you might have, with no obligation to re-join by talking with them.

To learn more about your eligibility, contact the AFILT in Ottawa. They can be reached by email at AFILT-EALFA@forces.gc.ca.