Strengthening the Forces during National Addictions Awareness Week 2024

National Addictions Awareness Week (NAAW) takes place November 24–30, 2024, and is led by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA). This year’s theme is Forging Connections.

NAAW highlights solutions to help address the harms related to substance use. It provides an opportunity for people in Canada to learn more about how to improve substance use health, for everyone.

Defence Team members, especially leaders of all ranks: you are encouraged to learn how you can improve your own well-being and health as well as your families’ and the CAF’s. Remember – everyone all have a role in improving substance use health, no matter how much, or what substance you may consume.

Here are some easy ways you can help:

Information, resources and support are available for everyone.

We look forward to Forging Connections during NAAW, and year-round.

