Tactical training builds skills for RCAF’s Aircraft Security Officers

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces conduct training designed to protect a CC-130J Hercules as part of the Aircraft Security Officer Course at 8 Wing Trenton on 22 July 2025 – Photo by: Corporal Luke Barrie, 8 Wing Imaging.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are committed to training our personnel to meet any challenge that comes their way.

For members of the RCAF’s Aircraft Security Officer (ASO) course, this meant an intensive, 6-day, field training exercise in Kingston, Ontario this summer. The students, who will eventually provide force protection for RCAF aircraft and personnel during missions both on the ground and in the air, took part in a mock deployment session to build their tactical skills.

The intent of the exercise was to provide protection for a high-level dignitary and an aircraft. Beginning with Combat First Aid, the students moved from Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston to the Kingston Norman Rogers Airport in a CH-147F Chinook aircraft.

They provided force protection for the aircraft while it was on the ground, which included a simulated physical altercation with a trained Defensive Tactics instructor. On the second day in Kingston the Chinook suffered mock damage and the students had an opportunity to use a breaching kit to break into the Kingston airport and secure the aircrew until help arrived.

The training then shifted to CFB Petawawa where the students performed a series of live fire drills with various armaments. They worked closely with an Aeromedical team from the Canadian Medical Emergency Response Team (CMERT) who provided medical treatment for a mock patient during the entire live fire event.

All in all, this was a unique exercise and the RCAF members performed beyond their typical job parameters. These training opportunities ensure military personnel are able to serve Canadians and our Allies in a wide range of situations.