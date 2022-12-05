December 6, 2022

The 4 Wing Band spreads Christmas cheer at Library celebration

by | Dec 5, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

The 4 Wing Band, lead by Bandmaster WO Sylvain Beyries, plays at the Winnie the Pooh Family Christmas Celebration at the Cold Lake Public Library South Branch on December 3rd, 2022 – All photos/video by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

The 4 Wing Band helped to brighten the holiday spirit at the Cold Lake Public Library recently.

The band played a soundtrack of Christmas favourites as young and old enjoyed the Winnie the Pooh Family Christmas Celebration, held at the south branch on December 3rd.

Kids and kids-at-heart enjoyed a day of crafts, snacks, reading, and dressing up as their favourite characters from the Hundred Acre Wood.

The 4 Wing Band is now preparing for their Christmas concert with the 4 Wing Pipe and Drums at the Energy Centre on December 11th at 2 PM.

