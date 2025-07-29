The Administrative Response Centre answers your CMP policy questions

Do you have questions about Chief of Military Personnel (CMP) policies on topics like benefits, health, and careers that Unit Subject Matter Experts are unable to answer? The Administrative Response Centre (ARC) is available to help.

The ARC answers questions about CMP policies that affect CAF members by collaborating with policyholders to provide clear, timely, and comprehensive information on compensation and benefits, careers, health, training, dress, honours and awards, and other related policies under CMP’s authority.

CAF members, Veterans, and family members are welcome to reach out to the ARC directly but should first seek assistance through their Unit and local Offices of Primary Interest (OPIs) and/or Chains of Command.

The ARC works in close collaboration with CMP policyholders to:

Support CAF members and their families, including Chains of Command, Unit CPO1/CWOs, HRAs, FSAs, Chaplains, and Personnel Selection Officers among other local OPI’s;

Identify issues related to misinterpretation, misapplication, gaps, and divergence in existing CMP personnel policies through the triage and tracking of queries;

Identify key personnel policy issues affecting CAF members for policy OPIs;

Use observations to assist policy working groups; and

Use data captured from the queries to provide analytics and insight on current CMP policies.

ARC staff are experienced, engaged and dedicated – answering an average of more than 2,800 queries per year and recently answering the 15,000th query since Initial Operational Capability was reached in 2019!

The ARC’s mandate is to provide clarifications on established CMP military personnel policies; however, ARC services do not include the following:

The ARC does not replace local subject matter experts such as Orderly Rooms, Claims Offices, Health Services Unit, Chaplains, or Personnel Selection Officers; The ARC does not replace or invalidate a CAF member’s requirement to engage their Chain of Command and/or Unit & Local OPIs; The ARC can not adjudicate on policies or on grievances or other requests requiring formal adjudication, or with policies where CMP is not the functional authority; The ARC can not provide procedural guidance or assistance (e.g., pay systems (RegF CCPS/ResF RPSR), ClaimsX, Guardian HRMS); and The ARC can not provide information relating to other active processes (e.g., Administrative Reviews, harassment investigations or legal proceedings, class action lawsuits).

To quickly resolve issues, the ARC encourages all personnel to familiarize themselves with the CMP policies in question and use their Unit OPIs and Chain of Command prior to requesting clarification.

For more information on the ARC, or to contact the ARC for assistance, visit Administrative Response Centre (mil.ca), call 1-833-445-1182 or email CMPARC.CRACPM@forces.gc.ca.