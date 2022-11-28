November 28, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
4 Wing units observe Remembrance Day ceremonies in multiple localesThe Canadian Armed Forces are modernizing: what this means for members and familiesLaunch of 4 Wing Christmas Hamper and Angel Tree ProgramsClutter Control: Dealing with a Messy Co-WorkerCity of Cold Lake Receives National Public Works Week Award

The Canadian Armed Forces are modernizing: what this means for members and families

by | Nov 28, 2022 | Featured News, Local News, National News

 

The CAF Retention Strategy – Supplied Photo

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) recently release a strategic document (The CAF Retention Strategy) focusing on personnel policy changes to encourage CAF members to stay in uniform, and plan for a long, full military career

The rewards and benefits for military members and their families are unlike anything you will find in the private sector.

The Canadian Armed Forces offers competitive salaries and world-class benefit packages – including health, dental, vision, four to six weeks paid vacation annually, great pension plans and continuous training – that start from the moment you put on the uniform.

And we’re striving to do better.

Canada’s military is working hard to provide talented and capable members with the best possible opportunity to stay in uniform.

In coming months and years, military members can expect modern initiatives focused on wellbeing, workplace culture, and work-life balance. Members can also expect to see enhanced programs and policies, to allow for more career flexibility and increase workplace satisfaction.

If you’re thinking of joining Canada’s military, it’s a great time to join. Existing members – stay tuned for exciting changes and opportunities ahead.

 

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap