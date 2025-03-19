Thinking of Dusting Off That Trumpet? 4 Wing Band Invites Musicians to Open Rehearsal

File Photo

Have you ever played in a band but haven’t picked up your instrument in years? The 4 Wing Brass and Reed Volunteer Band wants you to join them for a special Open Band Rehearsal on March 20th, 2025, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Club 41. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or a little rusty, this is your chance to sit in with the band, play some fun music, and see what the group is all about!

Warrant Officer Adam Gaw, the 4 Wing Bandmaster, is excited to welcome potential new members. “The plan for the rehearsal is to play through some fun music that the band knows pretty well so that anyone joining us that night can get a feel for the group and have a good time,” he shared.

For those without an instrument, no problem—there will be instruments available to borrow for the night. “I’ll have instruments ready if they need one,” Gaw confirmed. “I’ll take anyone who wants to join, but I especially need trumpets, flutes, and French horns.”

The rehearsal kicks off at 7:00 p.m., but the room will be open at 6:00 p.m. for anyone who wants to arrive early and get set up. After the music wraps up at 8:30 p.m., attendees are invited to the mess to socialize and get to know the band members.

If you’ve been thinking about getting back into playing music, this is the perfect opportunity. The 4 Wing Brass and Reed Volunteer Band is a fantastic way to have fun, meet fellow musicians, and be part of a group that performs at events throughout the year.

For more information, reach out to 4wingband@forces.gc.ca.