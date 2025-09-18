Training Mission Commanders during Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2

Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CF-18 Hornet pilots from 3 Wing return from a flight in support of Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, as part of Operation REASSURANCE, at Royal Air Force (RAF) Station Waddington, United Kingdom, on September 9, 2025 – Photo: Corporal Bélynda Casse, Imaging Services, 3 Wing Bagotville

Three Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) fighter pilots are advancing to the next stage of their careers as they undergo training to become Mission Commanders during the United Kingdom’s Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2. This training is widely recognized as one of the most demanding and prestigious qualifications for fighter pilots and a critical investment in Canada’s future air combat capability.

Exercise Cobra Warrior is the Royal Air Force’s largest and most complex air training event. Conducted twice a year, it brings together NATO allied nations for intensive large-force employment exercises. Designed to push aircrew beyond standard tactical flying, Cobra Warrior focuses on advanced mission planning, leadership, and decision-making in highly contested and degraded environments.

A Mission Commander is responsible for planning, leading, and debriefing large-scale air operations, often involving dozens of aircraft, multiple mission sets, and multinational participants. This role requires not only advanced flying skills, but also the ability to anticipate threats, integrate diverse capabilities, and adapt under pressure.

For the RCAF, producing Mission Commanders is essential. Canada’s fighter force must be ready to operate in coalition environments, where coordination with allies is key to success. By embedding RCAF pilots into Cobra Warrior, our personnel gain real-world experience in leading international missions, strengthening interoperability, and building trust with partner nations.

“Mission Commanders are the future leaders of our fighter force,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Renaud, Commander of the Air Task Force – Cobra Warrior 25-2. “They will be the ones who integrate Canadian aircraft into multinational operations and ensure our contributions are both effective and decisive. Cobra Warrior provides a unique and challenging environment to develop these skills.”

During the exercise, candidates are fully immersed in the planning and execution of daily missions. Each scenario is designed to simulate the complexity of modern air warfare, where pilots must contend with advanced air defences, electronic warfare, and rapidly changing objectives.

For the candidates, the opportunity to train in such an environment is invaluable. Not only are they gaining critical leadership experience, but they are also representing Canada on the international stage, demonstrating the professionalism and capability of our fighter force.

The skills acquired during Mission Commander training extend well beyond the cockpit. Graduates are frequently called upon to serve as tactical leaders in operations and exercises around the world, shaping how Canada integrates into coalition missions. Their ability to coordinate a wide range of capabilities including fighters, tankers, surveillance aircraft, as well as land, maritime, cyber, space, informational, and electronic warfare effects makes them indispensable in modern joint operations. This coordination reflects the doctrinal approach of Multi-Domain Operations, which aims to synchronize effects across all domains to achieve tactical and strategic objectives in complex operational environments.

For Canada’s three Mission Commander candidates, the road ahead is demanding, but the rewards are significant. Their success will directly contribute to Canada’s operational readiness, ensuring the RCAF continues to meet the demands of both national defence and international commitments.