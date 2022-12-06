Tuning up the Band: Cpl Raymond Erickson

Cpl Raymond Erickson, a member of the 4 Wing Band – Supplied Photo

Tuning up the Band is a showcase of the members that make up the 4 Wing Band. These submitted articles give the band members an opportunity to showcase their history with the group, as well as explain what makes the band so special to them.



“I am incredibly proud to call myself a member of the 4 Wing band.”

Cpl Raymond Erickson says his love of music stems from his childhood.

“As one of my father’s hobbies was playing trumpet, I began playing music at home and he envisioned in me the next Louis Armstrong. Of course, picking an instrument my father could help me with made too much sense and in grade school, I decided to play the trombone.”

“In 2006 I joined Air Cadets and began playing tuba in the band before moving on to teaching and arranging for new instrumentalists in the cadet bands. In 2012 when I left cadets I also left music aside and didn’t play much again until arriving in Cold Lake.”

It was later on that Erickson first saw his opportunity to join the 4 Wing Band.

“In July 2018 I saw a picture of a marching band in The Courier, inquired about what this band was, and joined up that week. Since then I’ve been able to grow as a musician, a leader, and a community member.”

“I’ve had many opportunities to play with very experienced musicians who have shared a wealth of knowledge and I’ve been able to go with the band to schools and do the same for new musicians in the community. Playing mess dinners, parades, and anthems have allowed me to have direct involvement in continuing military traditions, and traveling to different events all over the province has allowed me to represent the Royal Canadian Air Force in ways not usually available to my trade.”

“I have made many friends being in the 4 Wing Band, both military and civilian, and consider myself incredibly lucky that part of my job is getting to play with such an incredibly diverse and talented group.”

Erickson plays the Tuba for the band and is an Aircraft Structures Technician.