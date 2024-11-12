Unleash Your Creativity: Join BreakBeatCode – A Free Coding Program for Military Teens brought to by Google Canada!

Supplied Photo

Are you a teen in the military community eager to dive into the world of coding and music? BreakBeatCode is here to help you unleash your inner DJ and coder, offering a unique, free opportunity to learn how to create your very own beats—all by writing code!

In this exciting CFMWS Recreation program, you’ll learn the basics of Python, the world’s most popular programming language, and use it to build beats that reflect your personal style. With BreakBeatCode, you won’t just be sitting in front of a screen; you’ll be hands-on with a digital audio workstation, a powerful library of sound samples, and a Python interpreter that allows you to bring your musical ideas to life. Python is a versatile language used in tech careers across data science, machine learning, and more, meaning the skills you gain here could serve as a launching pad for your future.

Why Join BreakBeatCode?

Hands-On Experience with Real-World Tech

You’ll use the same tools and techniques that professionals in music and tech rely on, getting a feel for the tech industry’s fastest-growing field. This program

Learn Valuable Coding Skills

Coding is more than just writing instructions for computers—it’s a way to make your ideas a reality! Python is a highly sought-after skill across industries, and what better way to start learning than through the art of music production?

Create Your Own Beats

At BreakBeatCode, your creativity is front and center. Learn to mix, remix, and customize sounds to develop a beat that’s totally your own. You will have the chance to win amazing prizes from CANEX!

Connect with Other Military Teens

Join a community of young military family members, all excited to explore and create in this shared experience. You’ll make connections, collaborate, and share your progress with peers who get where you’re coming from.

Ready to Get Started?

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore coding in a way that’s fresh, fun, and free! Registration is open now, so join today to start coding, creating, and connecting through music. Together, let’s break down barriers and build beats that echo our community’s unique voices!

https://cfmws.ca/sport-fitness-rec/recreation-programs/psp-community-recreation-for-children-youth/breakbeatcode

Register now and start your BreakBeatCode journey!