Upgrades Underway at CFB Cold Lake Dog Park and Community Garden

Workers begin removing fencing at the Dog Park located outside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre on September 16th – Photo by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Work is currently underway at the dog park outside the Col. J.J. Parr Sports Centre at 4 Wing Cold Lake, with crews installing new fencing as part of a larger plan to enhance the space for both pets and their owners.

“So much is happening!” said Katrina Epp, Community Recreation Manager for 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP). “The community gardens are being moved right behind it. It’s going to be an amazing area!”

The new fencing is the first step in the project. Once completed, the dog park will feature benches, trees, a gazebo, and eventually, a tunnel for pups to run through. Safety is also a priority, with separate entrance and exit points planned for the redesigned space.

Meanwhile, the community gardens are set for a major refresh in the years ahead. The reimagined space will include plots of different heights, fruit trees and bushes, inclusive access for all community members, and tools available to ensure a successful growing season.

According to Epp, the tentative re-opening date for the dog park is Monday, September 22nd, though no exact timeline has been set for the full scope of improvements. The updated community gardens are planned to open in May 2026.

“These projects will give our community more opportunities to connect, stay active, and enjoy the outdoors,” Epp said.