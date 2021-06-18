Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie takes command of Canadian Joint Operations Command

Today, Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie assumed leadership of the Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) from Acting Commander Major-General Bill Seymour.

The Acting Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre, presided over the morning ceremony, which was live-streamed on Facebook.

CJOC is the command within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) responsible for the planning, execution, support and overall command of deployed Canadian military operations in Canada and around the world.

Vice-Admiral Auchterlonie returns to CJOC after three years as the Commander Maritime Forces Pacific / Joint Task Force Pacific in Esquimalt, British Columbia. Prior to that, from 2016 to 2018 he served as the Deputy Commander of CJOC. In his 34-year military career, Vice-Admiral Auchterlonie has spent considerable time at sea and ashore with both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleets of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). He has also served in several senior staff appointments within the National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa.

Following today’s ceremony, Major-General Bill Seymour will continue serving as the Deputy Commander of CJOC. His long career in the CAF began as a navigator aboard maritime long-range patrol aircraft. Prior to his current position, Major-General Seymour served as the CJOC Chief of Staff Operations.

“My appointment as Commander of Canadian Joint Operations Command is an honour, and it’s great to be back. I welcome this opportunity to serve, and am grateful for the confidence that the Minister and the Acting CDS have placed in me. We will build upon the operational successes that have been a hallmark of this command. And, together with the broader CJOC team, we will continue to serve Canada and Canadians through operational excellence around the globe.” Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command

“Bravo Zulu to Vice-Admiral Auchterlonie – who also calls the Comox Valley home — on assuming command of Canadian Joint Operations Command. As he well knows, this is an ever demanding, yet always fulfilling command. It is our immense pleasure to welcome him at the helm, and the CJOC Team looks forward to advancing our deployed operations under his leadership.” Major-General Bill Seymour, Deputy Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command