Volunteer as an Employee Assistance Program Peer Advisor

Calling All Future Volunteers: Join our Inventory

The Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is looking to create an inventory of Peer Advisors across Canada

The EAP offers a professional, confidential, and proactive service designed to support you and your family members with a wide range of personal, family, and work-related concerns.

Peer Advisors (PA) are volunteer Department of National Defence (DND) public service employees who support their colleagues by guiding them to relevant mental health resources. By volunteering up to three hours a week, PAs have the opportunity to develop new skills, access free training, and most importantly offer vital help to fellow DND public service employees.

Following a review of the new applications, eligible applicants will be contacted for an interview as volunteer positions become available. Their supervisor will be contacted to discuss the role and its implications.

To get a head start, you are encouraged to complete “Step 1” of the Fundamental Training (Accessible only on the National Defence network). This does not guarantee that you will be selected, however. If you are not able to volunteer as a Peer Advisor but are still looking for a way to expand your knowledge of mental health, the foundational training is a good place to start

To apply, complete the Peer Advisor Application Form by September 12, 2025.

For more information about a Peer Advisor’s role, time commitment and training, please visit the Organizational Well-Being (OWN) Peer Advisors SharePoint page (Accessible only on the National Defence network) or contact the Employee Assistance Program at eap-pae@forces.gc.ca.

If you are in distress, you may contact EAP by calling:

English: 1-800-663-1142 , or 1-888-384-1152 (for people with hearing impairments)

, or (for people with hearing impairments) French: 1-866-398-9505 , or 1-866-433-3305 (for people with hearing impairments)