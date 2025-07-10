Waterhen Lake Grade 4 Students Tour CFB Cold Lake, Get Up-Close Look at Life on Base

Corporal Chris Marshpose (left) and Corporal Geordan Davis (right) from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (401 TFS) pose with the students and staff from Waterhen Lake School for a group photo with a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-188 Hornet at 401 TFS, Cold Lake, Alberta on 16 June 2025 – All Photos by Aviator Haylee Fradsham , Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician Grade 4 students from Waterhen Lake School visited 4 Wing and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake on June 16, taking part in a day of exploration and hands-on learning.

During their tour, students had the chance to visit the 4 Wing Fire Service, where they tried their skill at handling a fire hose and checked out some of the specialized equipment used by base firefighters. They also toured the Air Traffic Control tower and got a close-up look at a CF-18 Hornet from 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron.

Waterhen Lake School is located on the Waterhen Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan, approximately two hours east of Cold Lake. The visit to 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake provided a unique opportunity for the students to learn more about the Royal Canadian Air Force and experience something new together.