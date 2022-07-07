2022 Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge begins at 4 Wing

A marker on the Wing Commander’s Wellness Loop for the 2022 Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge – Supplied Photo

The 4 Wing Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge has begun with Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and others getting a shot at winning prizes once again by completing a #2weekstreak.

The challenge began on July 1st and sees people performing at least 30 minutes of physical activity for 14 consecutive days straight.

“Any kind of physical activity counts – walking, running, unit PT, weight training, circuit training, yoga, swimming, etc.…you name it!” says the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Fitness and Sports Team.

Participants who complete those streaks can register them online through the 4 Wing CAF connection webpage. Everyone will be entered to win one of four cash prizes of $250 each at the end of the challenge.

“The more streaks you complete, the more chances you have to win!”

A Wing Commander’s Wellness Loop has been placed around 4 Wing as a way to complete the challenge. The loop takes walkers or runners from the front gate jets at Heritage Park and back again.

All streaks have to be submitted and registered no later than August 21st, making August 15th the last day a streak can be completed.

The challenge is open to “Military, DND employees, NPF employees, Military family members & Veterans who work/live in the Cold Lake area,” adds the Fitness and Sports Team.