January 3, 2023

The Courier
4 Wing “back gate” road closure

by | Jan 3, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

The road closure, marked in red – Supplied Photo 

Until further notice, 4 Wing Cold Lake’s “back gate”, situated at Kingsway road, will be closed every night from 10:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. due to increasing security needs.

No traffic will be allowed through this zone until further notice.

We apologize if this causes any inconvenience. It is highly recommended to make alternative commute arrangements and plan ahead of time to avoid any disappointment.

Access to 4 Wing between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. will be through Highway 28 and Centre Avenue (48 Ave, Cold Lake).

