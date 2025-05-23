4 Wing Band Brings Movie Magic to the Stage with Free Concert on May 25

Supplied Photo

Lights, camera… music! The 4 Wing Band is set to present A Matinee at the Movies, a free concert celebrating the magic of cinematic music, on Sunday, May 25 at 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Cold Lake High School Theater, and all are welcome to attend.

From sweeping scores to heroic fanfares, this special matinee performance will bring the silver screen to life through the powerful sound of live music. The concert promises a family-friendly lineup of beloved film music performed by one of the most enduring musical institutions in the Lakeland region.

Formed in the early 1980s, the 4 Wing Band is a proud tradition of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake. Composed of both military members and civilian volunteers, the band has played a key role in supporting ceremonial functions, community events, and national commemorations. In recent years, they have performed everything from classical repertoire to big band swing and holiday favourites, always to enthusiastic local crowds.



Admission to A Matinee at the Movies is free, making it a great opportunity for families, students, and film lovers alike to experience the talent of the 4 Wing Band.



For more information on the band and other community events, visit couriernews.ca.