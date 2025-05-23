May 23, 2025
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS - DERNIÈRES NOUVELLES :
4 Wing Band Brings Movie Magic to the Stage with Free Concert on May 25CFB Cold Lake Athlete to Represent Canada at Prestigious U.S. Volleyball ChampionshipMessage from the new Minister of National DefenceInternational Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia 2025Courier Connections with the Cold Lake Air Force Museum – Episode 3

4 Wing Band Brings Movie Magic to the Stage with Free Concert on May 25

by | May 23, 2025 | Featured News, Local News

Supplied Photo

Lights, camera… music! The 4 Wing Band is set to present A Matinee at the Movies, a free concert celebrating the magic of cinematic music, on Sunday, May 25 at 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Cold Lake High School Theater, and all are welcome to attend.

From sweeping scores to heroic fanfares, this special matinee performance will bring the silver screen to life through the powerful sound of live music. The concert promises a family-friendly lineup of beloved film music performed by one of the most enduring musical institutions in the Lakeland region.

Formed in the early 1980s, the 4 Wing Band is a proud tradition of Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake. Composed of both military members and civilian volunteers, the band has played a key role in supporting ceremonial functions, community events, and national commemorations. In recent years, they have performed everything from classical repertoire to big band swing and holiday favourites, always to enthusiastic local crowds.

Admission to A Matinee at the Movies is free, making it a great opportunity for families, students, and film lovers alike to experience the talent of the 4 Wing Band.

For more information on the band and other community events, visit couriernews.ca.

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied