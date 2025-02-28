4 Wing Celebrates International Women’s Day with Olympian Sami Jo Small

Sami Jo Small – Photo from samijosmall.ca

CFB Cold Lake is set to mark International Women’s Day with a special event on March 7th, featuring three-time Olympian and five-time World Champion Sami Jo Small. The event, hosted by the 4 Wing Defence Women’s Advisory Organization, will take place at the 4 Wing Theatre from 9 AM to 11 AM.

Small, a founding member of the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team, will deliver a keynote address titled Empowering Sport Through Strong Women. A veteran goaltender, she has played a pivotal role in advancing women’s hockey in Canada, earning multiple Olympic and World Championship medals. She is also a co-founder of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and an accomplished motivational speaker.

Following her presentation, Small will lace up her skates and take to the ice at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre, alongside members of the 4 Wing Wolves, the military’s women’s base hockey team.

The event aligns with the 2025 International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action, highlighting the importance of progress and equity in sports and beyond. All members at CFB Cold Lake are encouraged to attend.