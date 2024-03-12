4 Wing Chaplain invites couples to invest in your relationship with a free weekly date night!

Stock Photo



Invest in your relationship with a FREE weekly date night! The Marriage Course is a series of 8 sessions, designed to help couples invest in their relationship and build a strong marriage. The course is designed to help couples build strong foundations, learn to communicate more effectively and resolve differences well.

Who is the marriage course for? The Marriage Course is for married or common law couples who are seeking to strengthen their relationship. Some couples do the course to intentionally invest in their relationship, others are looking to address more specific challenges. Either way, the course offers essential tools and practical ideas to help you build a relationship that lasts a lifetime.

What to expect:

Eat together: Each session begins at 1830hrs with couples sharing dessert together. This gives guests a chance to unwind and connect before the session’s episode. It also helps to create the atmosphere of a date. Watch episode: The episodes are around 45 minutes in length, with breaks for conversations. Each episode explores a different topic through real experiences, expert insights, and relevant teaching. Talk privately: Providing space for couples to have private, intimate conversations is a must for every course. Couples sit at their own private table as it helps enable couples to engage openly and honestly throughout the session.

Thursday evenings at 1830 starting April 4th at St. Marks Chapel. Contact derrick.lee@forces.gc.ca for details or to sign up.